You Have to See the Oscars' Most Awkward Moments Ever

As Jennifer Lawrence knows, you never know what will go down at the Academy Awards!

Between snubs, red carpet surprises, stolen awards and more, the Oscars are the opposite of boring. Just look to the past years where we saw everything from Neil Patrick Harris in his underwear to Seth MacFarlane singing about boobs.

While the 92nd Academy Awards is set to take place this Sunday without a host for the second year in a row, plenty of surprises are sure to unfold.

The night will feature musical performances from Elton John, Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz And with lots of celebrities already reacting to this year's show, we cannot wait to see what happens!

If you're looking for awkward moments, some have already happened. Adam Sandler hilariously took to Twitter earlier this month to poke fun at his Oscars snub for his film Uncut Gems saying, "Bad News: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good News: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."