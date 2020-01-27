Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Is Honored By the College Basketball Team She Hoped to Play For

Gone but not forgotten.

That couldn't ring more true ahead of the UConn Women's Basketball game against the USA Women's National Basketball team.

According to ESPN, the University of Connecticut Huskies honored Kobe Bryant's teenage daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, just one day after news broke that the two were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Photographs of the Monday night sporting event show that the women's basketball team laid out a bouquet of flowers that sat atop one of their courtside chairs. Moreover, a Huskies jersey with the number 2 was also displayed at the game, which was an homage to Gianna, who frequently played basketball with that number for the Mamba Academy.

Not only was the late teenager following in her famous father's footsteps, but she had a strong connection to UConn Women's Basketball team and hoped to play for them some day—which made their tribute even more special.