Celebrity Hair Colorist Justin Anderson Talks Client Margot Robbie's "Super Platinum" Awards Season Look

Justin Anderson may've relocated to Nashville, but that doesn't mean his A-list clients are without his hair coloring expertise.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Very Cavallari star and celebrity hair colorist opened up about his big relocation to Music City. While the move provided more quality time with BFFs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, he made it clear he has not abandoned his big-name clients in Los Angeles.

"I really have been flying home pretty much every week to take care of clients," Anderson explained. "And, now I've gotten on a system where I kind of know when everybody's ready for their roots to be done. So, I fly home."

As E! readers surely know, Anderson works with almost "all the major blondes in Hollywood," including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler and so many more. Thus, with it being awards season, it wasn't surprising to learn that Anderson played a part in many red carpet looks.

Case in point: the new E! personality is the genius behind Robbie's "super, super platinum" hair.