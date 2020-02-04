See the Best Oscars Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet, Because They Deserve All the Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 4:00 AM
When the red carpet becomes a runway.
The 2020 Oscars are less than a week away, which means it's only a matter of days before Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars turn the fanciful affair into a full-on fashion fantasy. Because let's be real, the Academy Awards might be all about the best of the best in the business, but it's also the place to make a style statement.
Halle Berry's gasp-worthy Elie Saab gown comes to mind. You know, the design that had a sheer top, and only covered her bust with its floral embroidery.
Another memorable fashion moment at the Oscars?
Gwyneth Paltrow's crisp white cape dress by Tom Ford that commanded the room as soon as she entered it. It was a drool-worthy piece, not only for its effortlessly elegant silhouette but its edgy asymmetrical structure. And you can never go wrong with a floor-length cape.
As of late, celebrities like Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and Lupita Nyong'o are just a few who aren't afraid to push the style boundaries on the red carpet.
The Pose star nearly broke the internet after he appeared at the 2019 ceremony wearing a larger-than-life tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. Of course, how could anyone forget Lupita's iconic baby blue dress by Prada. Yes, the one she twirled around in, as she sashayed along the red carpet.
We could seriously go on and on about our favorite Oscars designs. So if you're like us, take a look at the best dresses to ever hit the ceremony's red carpet in our gallery below.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The actress' Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer Elie Saab, on the map.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Black Panther actress always knocks it out of the park during awards season, or any season, for that matter. She wore this baby blue, custom-made Prada gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. This marked the first time she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her debut film 12 Years a Slave.
Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
The drool-worthy cape dress that shut down the red carpet for its elegant yet edgy design. It's safe to say Tom Ford outdid himself with this number on the actress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The country singer knows how to turn heads and this bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli number was proof. From its massive ruffled hems to the billowing tulle sleeves and flashy jewel-encrusted brooch, this lewk was everything.
Getty Images
The A Star is Born actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pantsuit-dress by Brandon Maxwell. She was a vision in white, and exuded old Hollywood glamour with her coiffed hair and fresh-faced makeup.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Oscar-winning actress stunned in this electrifying hot pink gown by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright and bold dress, she accessorized with a matching flamingo pink clutch and statement jewelry pieces.
Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images
The silver screen siren of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in an ostentatious sequins gown. As if that weren't glamorous enough, she wore a large and lustrous tiara, white fur and gloves.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star makes a grand entrance with her bright and bold Valentino design. Plus, the added pockets are a chef's kiss.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Never one to stick to the basics, the Moonlight actress made the 2017 Oscars red carpet her runway. She wore a jaw-dropping Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with intricate beading, lace set with feathers and an over-the-top tulle train.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Roma actress brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet with her dreamy and whimsical Rodarte design.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Watchmen actress knows how to make a statement with a simple but sophisticated lewk.
KMazur/WireImage
The 44-year-old star took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby and the award for best-dressed. Her Guy Laroche design was simple, yet striking as the silk gown featured a plunging open-back.
Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Diana Ross sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in a glittering red gown and lush white fur shawl.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Strike a pose! The actor and fashion icon proved why he reigns supreme on the red carpet, and this tuxedo dress is proof! He wore Christian Siriano.
WireImage
The Big Little Lies actress always shuts down the red carpet, and this powerful red gown by Balenciaga was no different. The high-neck, sleeveless design made it simple and classic, but the dramatic bow and striking color, took it to the next level.
Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock
The actress took a fashion risk at the 2019 Oscars... and it most certainly paid off!
Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
One word: Glamourous. The legendary actress knew how to work a dress, and this elegant design was no different.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Wearing a custom Atelier Versace design, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stunned in her blush-colored, body-hugging gown.
Getty Images
It's always fun to see what daring design the 49-year-old star will wear on the red carpet. At the 2015 awards show, she kept things classic, but not boring. She wore an elegant Elie Saab dress, which featured ornate beading and a full, chiffon tulle train.
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Serving us serious glamour, Debbie Allen wowed the crowd with her performance at the 54th Annual Awards. In addition to her on-stage performance with Gregory Hines, she stunned in an eye-catching lavender gown, which featured white-beaded fringe and a thigh-high slit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Aussie actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in her full-length, long-sleeve Tom Ford gown.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Everybody Knows star shined as bright as the flashing lights with her blush-colored Atelier Versace gown. The design featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.
Getty Images
The Jane the Virgin star brought the glitz and the glam to the 2018 awards show. Rodriguez hit the red carpet in a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown, which was emblazoned with ornate beads and a billowing chiffon train.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The Frida star stunned on the Oscars red carpet in one of the hardest colors to pull off. She wore an eye-catching ocean blue Atelier Versace gown to the star-studded event.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
The legendary star holds the record for having the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, and her 2012 ensemble was just as noteworthy as her accomplishments. She dazzled in a gold lamé gown designed by Lanvin.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Big Little Lies actress always dresses like a Southern belle, but at the 2006 awards show, she also brought her Southern charm. The star looked statuesque in her 1955 Christian Dior gown, which she found at a Paris vintage boutique. Rumor has it, the boutique owner had a tough time parting ways with it, because it allegedly once belonged to royalty.
Terry McGinnis/WireImage
The Oscar-winning actress may have taken home the award in 2001 for Erin Brockovich but her satin vintage Valentino gown stole the show. The black and white number was from the fashion powerhouse's 1982 collection.
NBCU Photo Bank
The iconic actress is known for her elegant and timeless ensembles, and her 1954 Oscars dress is the epitome of her exquisite fashion. She wore a white floral dress by Hubert de Givenchy.
