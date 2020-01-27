Get Bebe Rexha's Boss Babe Grammys 2020 Beauty Look

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 2:00 PM
If you thought singer Bebe Rexha was ruling the 2020 Grammys red carpet like a boss babe last night, you were spot-on in reading her vibe. That was the intention.
Her superstar style may have started with the suit she chose to don for the star-studded occasion, but it also extended to her make-up. Rexha collaborated with Buxom Cosmetics Celebrity Make-up Artist Ash K Holm. "Bebe's personality is fun-loving, free-spirited and sometimes wild, and that's what people love about her," Holm shares with E! News exclusively. "We discussed that she would be presenting and talked about her outfit, and we wanted to match something with that chic boss babe vibe."
The idea was to keep the look fresh and young, but play into that power vibe that Rexha gives off so effortlessly. The make-up had to be the same. "We went for a clean, effortless make-up and hair look. It was understated yet timeless. The look was a collaboration between the two of us," Holm says.
To achieve Rexha's red carpet glam look, Holm relied on some of her favorites. "I went for products that I use on a daily basis like Buxom Cosmetics and Beautyblender," she explains. "It's best to use products you are familiar with and believe in for red carpets." Why? It's simple. As Holmes puts it, "There's no time for mistakes when there are a million cameras on the artist for a big night like the Grammys!"
But even though the intention was to have a minimal make-up look, it came with some challenges. "You would think it would be easier to do a minimal makeup look but in most cases it's not," Holm says. She aimed to keep the skin light and fresh and add a very thin wing liner, which is where the challenge came in.
"Sometimes a look like this can take even longer than a dramatic look because you need to be so precise and soft-handed in the application," she explains. So how did she achieve that wing? "With a wet angled brush I used Buxom Cosmetics eyeshadow in shade Unapologetic and wanted to keep the eyeliner very dainty, so I really took my time when applying it. It's very easy for eyeliner to keep getting thicker when trying to make both sides even, so have patience and take it slow."
If you ask us, Holm nailed it. Rexha looked stunning last night. And it sounds like she and Holm had fun creating the look.
"I like working with someone who takes risks with their look and who is willing to have fun with it," she says. "Bebe is never scared to use color and switch up the makeup style. What I love most about her is that she trusts me with her image. It is so important to build a strong relationship between the artist and client. If you can establish this with your client, only magic can happen."
Want to partake in some of that magic? You can shop the Buxom Cosmetics items Holm used on Rexha down below, and create your own boss babe look at home! Warning: you may be ready to rule the world once you're done!
Use a damp Beautyblender to prep skin with this gorgeous highlighter palette, dabbing on the high points of your face including the bridge of your nose, above your cheekbones and on your temples. Offering three universally flattering shades, this unique gel-to-powder formula delivers a radiant, sculpted glow.
Next up, grab your favorite fluffy brush and this bronzer in the shade Tahiti to bring some more warmth and sun-kissed color into your face. It's a creamy smooth powder with buildable coverage, formulated to work with all skin tones.
Time to add blush! Holm recommends grabbing an angled fluffy brush and using the shade Mykonos, a peachy shade with a satin finish, on the apples of the cheek. The formula is primer-infused and includes hydrating hyaluronic acid among its ingredients, helping to blend seamlessly on your skin and last for up to 12 hours of wear.
Next up, eyeshadow. Holmes used Buxom's Boss Babe Betty Eyeshadow Palette to keep the light, bronzy look going with the shades Cashmere Craving, For Real and Invite Only. This palette offers a multitude of different looks thanks to a collection of 12 stunning neutral shades from mattes to metallics to bring out the best in your eyes. Then she used the eyeshadow Unapologetic to create that wing.
Time to frame your eye look! Holm used Buxom's Xtrovert Mascara and coated both top and bottom lashes for extra length, volume and lift. And the best part? This formula is longwearing for 12 hours, flake and smudge-proof, and clump free, giving you dramatic lashes that look like extensions that will last all night long.
Before you put your lip color on, make sure to exfoliate your lips with Buxom's Power-full Lip Scrub. The scrub stick is infused with sugar, which helps remove dry skin as papaya seed oil and mango seed butter nourish your lips. Plus, it smells like the tropics, thanks to its dragon fruit scent. It's a great way to prep your pout for the night ahead!
You're almost done! The second to last step is to apply Buxom's Plumpline Lip Liner in Incognito, a warm nude shade. Holm suggests you use the attached brush to shade and fill in your lips completely so your color lasts all night long. The built-in brush helps you color, define and blend the liner with ease, and the color is pigmented enough that you could use it on your own. But if you want to complete your Rexha-inspired look, make sure you add...
To put it simply, Buxom's lip polish glosses are legendary. Holm used the shade Samantha in the middle of Rexha's lips for the perfect nude, pink finish. This gloss delivers intense shine with a unique peptide complex to help define your pout, while vitamins A and E offer moisture and keep you kissably ready for anything the night throws at you. There's a reason why these glosses are bestsellers!
Can't get enough of the 2020 Grammys? Us either! Make sure you check out the step-by-step breakdown of how Lizzo got her stunning red carpet look, and shop the 2020 Grammy's gift bag!
