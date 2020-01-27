EXCLUSIVE!

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Lexii Alijai cause of death has been revealed, less than a month after her passing on Jan. 1 at the age of 21. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that the young rapper died as a result of mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity. The manner of death is accidental. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson told E! News at the time that authorities responded to a medical situation at a local hotel, where an adult female was found deceased. 

The young starlet was on her way to a promising career as a rap artist. She had only released two albums at the time of her death. Joseph's Coat, was released in 2015 when she was just 17, and her second album, Growing Pains, released two years later in 2017. 

After the shocking news was released, many of her former friends and other artists reached out to express their sadness over the tragic loss of the musician. 

Her former collaborator and friend Kehlani posted about the devastating loss at the time. "You were so special bro," Kehlani continued. "I seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex imma miss you so bad. You was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L."

Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time.

