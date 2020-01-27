Kylie Jenner Recalls Being Flown By the Same Pilot in Helicopter That Kobe Bryant Died In

The world continues to mourn Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, we lost a legend when news broke that the retired basketball player's private helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. One of his four daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, also died in the accident.

Since news broke of the 41-year-old's tragic death, fans have flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects and many celebrities have continued to share tributes and their condolences to his family.

"Rest in peace..and prayers to these families," Kylie Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story about Kobe's death.

The 22-year-old also shared that she had personally known the pilot, Ara Zobayan, that was flying the former L.A. Lakers player, his daughter and seven other people. There were no survivors.

"I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man," Jenner added. "Hold your loved ones close."

In November 2019, for Dream Kardashian's birthday, Jenner and her brother Robert Kardashian went for a helicopter ride of the same model that Kobe died in—a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. According to the picture posted on Instagram at the time of Dream's birthday, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was flying in a Sikorsky S-76B.