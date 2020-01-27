Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly Spark Romance Rumors at 2020 Grammys After Party

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Machine Gun Kelly, Noah Cyrus

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony

New couple alert?! 

It seems like we may have a new couple on our hands. Billie Eilish may have swept the 2020 Grammys, but during the after parties, it was Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus who were the real winners. The pair seemed to be quite the item during the Republic Records party. "They are holding hands and posing for photos together," an eyewitness confirmed to E! News. "They walked around party hand in hand." 

During the Republic Records party, however, an eyewitness said the pair was very familiar with each other, and the two were spotted holding hands and posing for photos during entire event, before going outside together to smoke.

"They held hands as they arrived back inside the party and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating," the source shared with E! News.  The pair spent the night bouncing around different Hollywood hot spots and were also spotted at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception.

Watch

Inside the 2020 Grammy Awards Fashion

Noah Cyrus previously dated Lil Xan and was recently linked to YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Machine Gun Kelly also had to recently shut down rumors of a fling with his best friend Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale. The two entertainers were spotted hanging together at different Golden Globes after parties, but the two maintained that they were just friends. 

"I should've never went out tonight," he wrote in one tweet. "Woke up to false headlines." As for Noah and him, the couple has yet to shoot down claims of a romance. Plus, Noah posted pics of the pair on her Instagram story. We'll just have to wait and see how this relationship blooms! 

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , 2020 Grammys , Love And Sex , Couples , , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.