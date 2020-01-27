David Schwimmer Responds to Friends Criticism, Suggests All-Black and All-Asian Remakes

"I don't care. The truth is also that show was groundbreaking in its time for the way in which it handled so casually sex, protected sex, gay marriage and relationships. The pilot of the show was my character's wife left him for a woman and there was a gay wedding, of my ex and her wife, that I attended," he said.

"I feel that a lot of the problem today in so many areas is that so little is taken in context. You have to look at it from the point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time," he continued. "I'm the first person to say that maybe something was inappropriate or insensitive, but I feel like my barometer was pretty good at that time. I was already really attuned to social issues and issues of equality."

Schwimmer's Ross character dated both an Asian woman and a black woman, but the diversity on the show was still limited.