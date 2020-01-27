JoJo Won Her First Grammy and No One Is More Excited Than Her Fans

Get out! JoJo won her first Grammy!

The "Too Little Too Late" singer took home the award for Best R&B Song during the 2020 Grammys last night for "Say So," her collaboration with PJ Morton. This mark's the star's first ever nomination and win at music's biggest night—an accolade her fans feel was a long time coming.

To celebrate the major milestone, the star and her supporters took to Twitter to, well, completely freak out.

In her first tweet, the 29-year-old tweeted she was "OVER. THE. MOON." about the win. In a second tweet, she said, "SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS MOMENT. R&B song of the year #SAYSO @PJMORTON."

Fellow singer Tinashe responded to the "Leave (Get Out)" singer's tweet congratulating her on the big win. "You deserve all the accolades!!" she said.

Nothing beats her fans' reactions to the long-awaited win, though.

As one joyous fan said on the social media site, "JOJO WON A F*@KING GRAMMY!!!!" Chimed in another, "this woman deserved a grammy at the age of 13 when she released Get Out.. congratulations to you @iamjojo this is LONG overdue!"

JoJo has been famous since she came onto the music scene when she was just 13 years old. Her impressive vocals made "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little Too Late" instant hits, but the star experienced some major legal battles with her former record label, Blackground Recordings, which made her old music unavailable for fans to access.

It made her journey to releasing new music difficult, to say the least, but once she was finally released from her contract, she re-recorded and released her first two albums—JoJo and The High Road—in 2018. (Taylor Swift is also planning on re-recording her old music in order to regain ownership of her work.)

In response to the legal drama, the singer grew an avid group of supporters over the years who wished better for the singer. And it's those same fans who have been gushing over the star and her win now.

As one supporter tweeted, "Been rooting for you since the beginning. You deserve this and so much more. Congrats."

As another wrote, "ABOUT. DAMN. TIME @iamJoJo gets the props she DESERVED for so long!!!"

Congratulations on your big win, JoJo! We'll be watching Aquamarine to celebrate.

