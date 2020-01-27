JoJo Won Her First Grammy and No One Is More Excited Than Her Fans

Get out! JoJo won her first Grammy!

The "Too Little Too Late" singer took home the award for Best R&B Song during the 2020 Grammys last night for "Say So," her collaboration with PJ Morton. This mark's the star's first ever nomination and win at music's biggest night—an accolade her fans feel was a long time coming.

To celebrate the major milestone, the star and her supporters took to Twitter to, well, completely freak out.

In her first tweet, the 29-year-old tweeted she was "OVER. THE. MOON." about the win. In a second tweet, she said, "SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS MOMENT. R&B song of the year #SAYSO @PJMORTON."

Fellow singer Tinashe responded to the "Leave (Get Out)" singer's tweet congratulating her on the big win. "You deserve all the accolades!!" she said.

Nothing beats her fans' reactions to the long-awaited win, though.

As one joyous fan said on the social media site, "JOJO WON A F*@KING GRAMMY!!!!" Chimed in another, "this woman deserved a grammy at the age of 13 when she released Get Out.. congratulations to you @iamjojo this is LONG overdue!"