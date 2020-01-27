Channing Tatum and Jessie J Prove Their Romance Is Hotter Than Ever At Grammys After-Party

Jessie Jand Channing Tatum took their romance to the 2020 Grammys.

Following their reconciliation after a brief breakup, the couple were all smiles at the Republic Records Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

An insider shared with E! News that Channing and Jessie arrived at the star-studded shindig together and ready to party.

"Channing looked super happy and was nodding his head while dancing and making his way into the party," the insider shared. "They arrived at their table and Channing was all over Jessie. They held each other for a moment while chatting. It was super cute. They both seemed like they had a few drinks and were letting loose."

While seated at their table, the actor made sure to stay close to his girlfriend as they chatted and shared some flirty moments, which included some whispering and a kiss. The onlooker noted that the pair looked "affectionate and were proud to be together."