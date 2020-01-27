DJ Khaled Announces Name of 2nd Baby At The 2020 Grammys

DJ Khaled has anotha big announcement.

Days after welcoming his second son with wife Nicole Tuck, the famous DJ revealed that their baby boy's name is Alealam at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday.

Taking the stage to accept best Rap/Sung Performance alongside John Legend for their song "Higher," which also featured the late Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled gave his family a sweet shout-out and shared the special meaning the name carries.

"First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God," he told the crowd. "This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop…I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago, who we named Alealam. It means ‘the world' in Arabic."

Last week, the "All I Do Is Win" DJ, who is also dad to 3-year-old son Ashad, took to Instagram to announce that their little bundle of joy had arrived. Sharing a series of pictures from the delivery room, he wrote, "THANK YOU ALLAH THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" In another post, DJ Khaled said, "IM INSPIRED ANOTHER ONE ! GRATEFUL THANKFUL ! GOD IS THE GREATEST !"