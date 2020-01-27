Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Shares Final Message With Kobe Bryant Hours Before Fatal Helicopter Crash

Shortly after the news that Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven other people had died, Shaquille took to social media to mourn his longtime friend and teammate.

"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of [losing] my [niece] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant," he tweeted along with a series of photos. "I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

He also later added, "Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me'Arah."

Our thoughts are with Kobe's loved ones during this time.