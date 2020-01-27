2020 Grammys Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 5:21 AM
Celebs took their fashion to the next level at the 2020 Grammys.
On Sunday night, stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Lizzo gathered in Los Angeles to honor the music that's been lifting us up over the last year. Before heading inside to the ceremony, which was hosted by Alicia Keys, celebs stopped by the Grammys red carpet to show off their stylish outfits.
Among the best dressed of the night? Billy Porter! The Pose star, who presented during the award show, had cameras flashing on the carpet as he showed off his blue custom crystal Baja East ensemble. And, as if that wasn't stunning enough, Porter paired the look with a Sarah Sokol Millinery hat, which had electronic fringed curtains!
That's right, Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle talked to E! News on the red carpet and shared that he had a clicker for the hat. So, when Porter gave him the signal, Ratelle would open and close the curtain!
And that was just one standout ensemble from the Grammys this year! Let's take a look at all of the star-studded fashion moments in our Grammys recap below!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Grande said "I want it, I got it" to two different red carpet outfits. Her first look: Giambattista Valli!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The superstar singer then changed into this Schiaparelli look for a second red carpet moment.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Because it had us saying "YEAH!"
Article continues below
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Because she gave us classic old Hollywood glamour and it was everything.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Because when your dress has pockets, you win.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A romper with a half cape? Sign us up, Balmain!
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
When your hat is electronic...that is a MOMENT!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Because he gave us next level hot pink Versace cowboy fashion and we love him for it!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The singer wore this stunning Atelier Versace design on the red carpet, complete with Swarovski crystals.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Because our jaws dropped!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
A total serve.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Thank you, Virgil Abloh.
Article continues below
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Stay hydrated! The "Alaska" singer brought a water bottle with her on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
We love a bow tie moment.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
GORGEOUS!
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The singer told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that her longtime love Blake Shelton collected shells for her Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?