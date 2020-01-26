Ariana Grande Has the Best Reaction to Billie Eilish Shouting Her Out at the 2020 Grammys

Music's biggest night hit all the right notes!

On Sunday night, celebrities showed up and showed out during the 2020 Grammys red carpet with glitzy and glamorous designs. But the fun didn't stop there, because our favorite artists nailed it on the stage with unforgettable performances and moving acceptance speeches.

Such was the case when Billie Eilish took to the stage after winning Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Not only did the "Bad Guy" artist make history after nabbing seven nominations in the top four major categories, but she became the youngest artist to ever win Album of the Year.

Along with her win, which was her sixth of the night, it was Ariana Grande's reaction to her acceptance speech that got people talking.

"Ay, please, sit down," Billie began her speech with her brother Finneas O'Connell standing right by her side. "Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. Thank U Next... and I think it deserves [it] more than anything in the world."