Billie Eilish Thinks Ariana Grande Should Have Won Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 8:50 PM

The "bad guy" sometimes ends up on top!

If there was one big winner from Sunday night's 2020 Grammys, it had to have been Billie Eilish.

During the telecast, the singer picked up several awards including Album of the Year thanks to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"Please, sit down. Shhh! Can I just say that I think Ariana Grande deserves this," Billie shared while on stage. "'thank you, next' got me through some s--t and I think it deserves like more than anything in the world."

She added, "I love you so much. I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not. I love you. Thank you for this."

As for Ariana's reaction to the speech, cameras panned to the singer who was seen blowing kisses to the winner and shouting "no, no, no." Sweet, right? Billie's brother Finneas O'Connell also accepted the award and expressed gratitude for all those who made the album so special.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy. Thank you again to our team, our family, to the people that have supported us from the beginning," he shared. "To me, we didn't write a piece for this. We didn't make an album to win a Grammy. We wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts, climate change and being the bad guy, whatever that means. We stand up here confused and grateful."

Billie Eilish, Best New Artist, 2020 Grammys, Winner

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Billie is the second artist ever to sweep the top four categories. The last time it happened? All the way back in 1981 with Christopher Cross. She also became the youngest artist ever to win Album of the Year.

Well done, Billie!  

