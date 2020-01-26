Grammys 2020 In Memoriam Segment Honors Nipsey Hussle, Juice Wrld, Doris Day & More, Never Mind the Typo

Sadly, this list never gets shorter. And you never know when it's about to get longer.

All of the names change, but a tribute to prominent players in the music world who died sometime over the last 12 months remains a mainstay of the Grammy Awards, an annual moment to take stock of who we've lost, remember those you may have forgotten (or didn't know were gone), and get a taste of just how many people it takes—from the writers and musicians to engineers and label owners—to take a song from an idea in someone's head to a stage or a recording that you get to listen to anytime you want.

And the world lost a lot of artists due to wildly variant causes since the last Grammys ceremony, from veteran stars such as New Orleans bluesman Dr. John, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek (not "Rick" Ocasek, whoops), rocker Eddie Money, Rush drummer Neil Peart and actress Doris Day (her Oscar-winning rendition of "Que Sera Sera" from The Man Who Knew Too Much went to No. 2 on the Billboard chart), to younger lives snuffed out way too soon, such as Nipsey Hussle and Juice Wrld.