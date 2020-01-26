Wait, Why Didn't FKA Twigs Sing During the Grammys Prince Tribute? Fans Sound Off On Her Silent Treatment

The 2020 Grammy Awards tribute to Princehad some fans scratching heads.

On Sunday night, Usherand FKA twigs took to the stage to honor the late icon—who passed away in 2016—with a rendition of some of his greatest songs, including "Kiss" and "When Doves Cry."

The performance was partially to promote the upcoming Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince concert that includes artists like Beck, Common, John Legend and more, but left fans upset when Twigs never got to join Usher on the microphone.

During the performance, Twigs was seen gracefully dancing on a pole to the side of the "Yeah!" singer, and at one point even danced on the singer as the tribute came to an end.

However, she never herself joined on the mic and later tweeted, "of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn't asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x."