Demi Lovato Lets the Tears Flow During Powerful 2020 Grammys Performance

One word: wowzers!

Demi Lovato is back and better than ever, y'all. On Sunday night, the 27-year-old songstress owned the 2020 Grammys stage, as she delivered a powerful and moving performance that brought her to tears.

In fact, this marked her first major performance since July 2018.

However, fans of the superstar couldn't tell she had been off the stage for quite some time, because she commanded the stage and nailed her vocals.

Making her comeback even more memorable? Demi performed a song that she wrote shortly before her apparent overdose in the summer of 2018. She debuted her latest single, "Anyone," and we can tell it's going to climb up the charts with its melodic tune and meaningful lyrics.

Audience and viewers alike cheered her on after she was done singing her latest single, which also hit the iTunes store. Many were moved by her lyrics and emotional performance, so much so that she received a standing ovation.