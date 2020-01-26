Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys Performance Is All Vocals, Class and So Much Sass

There's a reason Ariana Grande is a 5-time nominee at tonight's 2020 Grammys.

The performer's pop prowess shone through as she took the Staples Center stage for her first Grammy Awards performance since 2015. Ariana, who was introduced by Ben Platt, performed a medley of "imagine," "7 rings" and "thank u, next."

An orchestra accompanied the flawless Ariana, who looked the part of a princess in an emerald green ball gown that she removed to reveal a flirty lingerie ensemble inspired by the "7 rings" music video. With her father in the audience, Ariana switched up the "thank u, next" lyrics "One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama," to "I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause he is really awesome."

At the end of her performance, Ari removed a metaphorical diamond ring and turned off her phone. Thank you next, indeed.