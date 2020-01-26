Kevin Jonas Surprises Danielle With Epic Kiss During Jonas Brothers Grammys Performance

The Jonas Brothers never disappoint their fans—especially their wives.

During Sunday night's 2020 Grammys, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were able to take to the stage and perform their latest hit "What a Man Gotta Do."

And in between rocking out in the audience and showing off their overall swag, the most important ladies in their life proved just how big of fans they are.

For starters, Kevin got fans ooh-ing and aww-ing when he stopped his performance to give Danielle Jonas a kiss.

And as the guys returned to the stage to finish their performance, the cameras panned to Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra who just so happened to be dancing and singing along.

Perhaps it shouldn't be the biggest surprise. After all, these ladies also known as the J Sisters were able to appear in the official music video for "What a Man Gotta Do." And yes, we still get jealous.