Lizzo Delivers the Speech You Need to F--king Hear After Winning Best Pop Performance at 2020 Grammys

To quote Lizzo back to Lizzo: "Welcome to the Grammys, b--ch!"

After welcoming the crowd to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night with that shout, the year's most nominated artist (with eight nominations) also proved to be the first one awarded during the telecast, winning the trophy for Best Solo Pop Performance for "her first hit single "Truth Hurts."

The 31-year-old was stunned to win the stacked category, which included Beyoncé's "Spirit," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down." But just because she was surprised doesn't mean she was unprepared, delivering a rousing speech we want to have tattooed on our forearms after the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant just hours before the Grammys.

"Thank you, thank you to the academy, first of all, unexpected, really cool, but I just, I want to say this whole week, you know, I've been lost in my problems, stressed out and then in an instant all of that can go away," she began, "and your priorities really shift. And today all of my little problems are, I thought, were as big as the world were gone.