Blac Chyna Makes Surprising 2020 Grammys Appearance in Fiery Look

Blac Chyna sure knows how to make a grand entrance!

Arriving fashionably late to the 2020 Grammys, the 31-year-old mother and entrepreneur is looking fierce and fabulous on the red carpet, donning a bright and bold shimmery red gown.

Looking sultry and sexy, Blac Chyna knows how to work the camera. To top it off, the entrepreneur's dress features two high thigh slits on each leg, which helped accentuate and show off the colorful tattoos on her thighs and lower legs.

Of course, we can't help but swoon over her makeup look as well. The mother-of-two kept her beauty look subtle yet striking, as she wore a shimmery pink gloss on her lips and a bronze eyeshadow.

Blac Chyna accessorized her look with matching bold red heels and her hair was worn in long luscious and voluminous waves, giving us Old Hollywood glamour.

We think it's safe to say she's bound to have an amazing night tonight!