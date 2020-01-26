Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to the Grammys Red Carpet for 2020 Ceremony

No enchilada was really going to stop Chrissy Teigen from making it to the 2020 Grammys...

The model and Lip Sync Battle host has arrived on the Grammys red carpet with her husband, current Grammy nominee and former winner John Legend. Teigen wore a bright orange plunging gown by Yanina Couture while Legend arrived in a very cool grey suit with a half-short, half-long jacket, by Alexander McQueen.

The two had skipped the Grammys in 2019 after attending the annual ceremony for seven years in a row. Last week, Teigen, 34, joked on Twitter, "Grammy's in one week. should i go or will my body continue rejecting the enchilada I ate days ago?"

Legend, a 41-year-old EGOT winner, has won 10 Grammys before and is nominated this year for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Legendary Christmas and Best Rap/Sung Performance for being featured with DJ Khaledon "Higher," along with the late Nipsey Hussle.

Legend and Khaled are among several artists who will take part in a Grammy musical tribute to the late rapper, who was shot dead last year.