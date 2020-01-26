Lizzo Opened the Grammys With an Appearance From Sasha Flute & a Promise That "Tonight Is For Kobe"

Now that's how you open a show.

The 62nd Grammy Awards officially got underway on Sunday, Jan. 26 with the evening's most-nominated artist taking the stage for a performance that she promised ahead of the big day would be something we'd never seen from her before.

We're talking, of course, about the one and only Lizzo. And boy, she was not exaggerating.

Announcing to the crowd in the Staples Center in Los Angeles that "tonight is for Kobe," referencing the fallen Kobe Bryant who spent his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers in the very venue, she started things off with an emotional performance of "Cuz I Love You," the stunning title track from her Album of the Year-nominated LP.

From there, we were treated to ballerinas, a performance of her first No. 1 hit "Truth Hurts" and a breakout appearance from Sasha Flute, the classically-trained flautist's iconic instrument. It. Was. Everything.

"Welcome to the Grammys, bitch!" she shouted as she brought the house to their feet. Like we said, everything.