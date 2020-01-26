Ryan Seacrest & Giuliana Rancic Send Their Condolences to Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa

Remembering a legend.

Kobe Bryant may've been a basketball superstar, but his life was honored by E! Live from the Red Carpet hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic at the 2020 Grammys. Specifically, both TV personalities expressed their condolences at the start of E!'s red carpet coverage.

"We are starting the show on a very somber note," Seacrest expressed to E! viewers. "We want to take a moment to say we are deeply saddened by the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others aboard the helicopter which tragically crashed today."

As E! readers surely know, this morning, the NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. He was only 41-years-old.

In a tragic turn of events, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was with her dad on the aircraft and also passed away.

As per usual, the Grammy awards are taking place at the Staples Center, an arena Bryant likely considered a second home.