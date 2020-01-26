Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Look So in Love During 2020 Grammy Awards Date Night

There's no date night like music's biggest night!

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid looked so in love while walking the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday night. The "Future Nostalgia" singer and her man were all smiles while posing for pics as they made their way into the show holding hands at L.A.'s Staples Center.

The 24-year-old Brit beauty and little brother of Gigi and Bella were the epitome of a coordinating couple in complimenting black and white outfits. Lip looked stunning in a simple ivory white skirt paired with a matching corset top. She completed her sophisticated monochromatic ensemble with a classic diamond necklace.