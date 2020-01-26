Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Look So in Love During 2020 Grammy Awards Date Night

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 5:09 PM

Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

There's no date night like music's biggest night!

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid looked so in love while walking the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday night. The "Future Nostalgia" singer and her man were all smiles while posing for pics as they made their way into the show holding hands at L.A.'s Staples Center.

The 24-year-old Brit beauty and little brother of Gigi and Bella were the epitome of a coordinating couple in complimenting black and white outfits. Lip looked stunning in a simple ivory white skirt paired with a matching corset top. She completed her sophisticated monochromatic ensemble with a classic diamond necklace.

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Meanwhile, Hadid, 20, looked dapper in black pants, a black jacket, white collared shirt and plain black tie.

Lipa was a big winner at last year's Grammy Awards. She took home awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity."

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

We're a "Sucker" for seeing the Jonas Brothers star alongside his Game of Thrones lovebird.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The precious couple turned plenty of heads when they arrived on the carpet. Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers, could also be going home with a Grammys trophy tonight for Pop Duo/Group Performance!

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

The A-list duo looked glamorous as they arrived at the Staples Center.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, James Blake, Jameela Jamil

Steve Granitz/WireImage

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

The musician, who is up tonight for Best Alternative Music Album, was in a Good Place alongside Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Paige Elkington, Flume

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Flume & Paige Elkington

While Flume lost out to The Chemical Brothers for this year's Best Dance/Electronica Album, he still was a winner on the red carpet with his girlfriend by his side.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Claudia Sulewski, Finneas O'Connell

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas O'Connell & Claudia Sulewski

You may not recognize Finneas O'Connell, but you've definitely heard his beats.

The talented producer is the older brother of Billie Eilish and scooped up two Grammy Awards tonight for producing and engineering When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? 

So, it's been an exciting night for the Grammy-winner, but it was made even better by having his girlfriend, YouTube star Claudia Sulewski, by his side.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Crystal Williams, Zach Williams

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zach Williams & Crystal Williams

The Christian rock artist and his wife bring edgy fashion to the red carpet.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Maria Hill, John Hill

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maria Hill & John Hill

John Hill—who is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical—posed on the carpet with his lovely lady.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Anna Smith, Jonathan Smith

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jonathan Smith & Anna Smith

The Best Contemporary Christian Music Song nominee and his love flash a smile for the paparazzi.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Andrew Ripp, Carly Ripp

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Ripp & Carly Ripp

The couple took a moment to shine in the spotlight before heading into the show, where Andrew Ripp could win Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Rescue Me," which he co-wrote.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Josh Kerr, Tae Dye

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Josh Kerr & Tae Dye

The country star and Nashville songwriter, who recently got engaged, wowed on the carpet together.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Keb' Mo', Robbie Brooks Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keb' Mo' & Robbie Brooks Moore

The Oklahoma artist eyes a win for Best Americana Album tonight, but for now only has eyes for his lovely wife on the red carpet.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, David Crosby, Jan Dance

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

David Crosby & Jan Dance

The legendary rock star and his wife arrive at the 2020 Grammys, with the musician hoping to take home his second Grammys trophy for Best Music Film tonight.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, William Murphy, Danielle Murphy

David Fisher/Shutterstock

William Murphy & Danielle Murphy

The three-time Gospel Album nominee and his wife look absolutely regal at the Staples Center.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Erin Hulse, Ethan Hulse

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Hulse & Ethan Hulse

The contemporary Christian artist steps out with his love on the red carpet.

How cute are all those couples?

