Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Look So in Love During 2020 Grammy Awards Date Night

There's no date night like music's biggest night!
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid looked so in love while walking the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday night. The "Future Nostalgia" singer and her man were all smiles while posing for pics as they made their way into the show holding hands at L.A.'s Staples Center.
The 24-year-old Brit beauty and little brother of Gigi and Bella were the epitome of a coordinating couple in complimenting black and white outfits. Lip looked stunning in a simple ivory white skirt paired with a matching corset top. She completed her sophisticated monochromatic ensemble with a classic diamond necklace.
Meanwhile, Hadid, 20, looked dapper in black pants, a black jacket, white collared shirt and plain black tie.
Lipa was a big winner at last year's Grammy Awards. She took home awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity."
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
We're a "Sucker" for seeing the Jonas Brothers star alongside his Game of Thrones lovebird.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
The precious couple turned plenty of heads when they arrived on the carpet. Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers, could also be going home with a Grammys trophy tonight for Pop Duo/Group Performance!
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
The A-list duo looked glamorous as they arrived at the Staples Center.
James Blake & Jameela Jamil
The musician, who is up tonight for Best Alternative Music Album, was in a Good Place alongside Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.
Flume & Paige Elkington
While Flume lost out to The Chemical Brothers for this year's Best Dance/Electronica Album, he still was a winner on the red carpet with his girlfriend by his side.
Finneas O'Connell & Claudia Sulewski
You may not recognize Finneas O'Connell, but you've definitely heard his beats.
The talented producer is the older brother of Billie Eilish and scooped up two Grammy Awards tonight for producing and engineering When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
So, it's been an exciting night for the Grammy-winner, but it was made even better by having his girlfriend, YouTube star Claudia Sulewski, by his side.
Zach Williams & Crystal Williams
The Christian rock artist and his wife bring edgy fashion to the red carpet.
Maria Hill & John Hill
John Hill—who is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical—posed on the carpet with his lovely lady.
Jonathan Smith & Anna Smith
The Best Contemporary Christian Music Song nominee and his love flash a smile for the paparazzi.
Andrew Ripp & Carly Ripp
The couple took a moment to shine in the spotlight before heading into the show, where Andrew Ripp could win Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Rescue Me," which he co-wrote.
Josh Kerr & Tae Dye
The country star and Nashville songwriter, who recently got engaged, wowed on the carpet together.
Keb' Mo' & Robbie Brooks Moore
The Oklahoma artist eyes a win for Best Americana Album tonight, but for now only has eyes for his lovely wife on the red carpet.
David Crosby & Jan Dance
The legendary rock star and his wife arrive at the 2020 Grammys, with the musician hoping to take home his second Grammys trophy for Best Music Film tonight.
William Murphy & Danielle Murphy
The three-time Gospel Album nominee and his wife look absolutely regal at the Staples Center.
Erin Hulse & Ethan Hulse
The contemporary Christian artist steps out with his love on the red carpet.
