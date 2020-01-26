breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute
DJ Khaled Plans to "Show Love" to Kobe Bryant During His Performance at the 2020 Grammys

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 5:03 PM

It's becoming clear there isn't a person in Los Angeles affected by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant.

As DJ Khaled made clear on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, he's certainly among those who are still reeling from the shocking news that the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine who perished in a helicopter crash earlier that day in Calabasas, Calif.

As he walked the carpet, posing for photos, he held up a shirt emblazoned with the image of Bryant holding up his first No. 8 jersey at the 1996 NBA draft, where his 20-year career began as a first round pick.

And as he stopped by for a chat with E! News' Ryan Seacrest, the record exec and producer, who would be taking the stage alongside John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG in a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, opened up further about the loss.

"It's special because we're doing a tribute for Nipsey Hussle," he said about the performance, "and we're also going to pay homage and show love to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna."

He continued, "The news is devastating. It's hard to talk about it, to celebrate. But what we're going to do is uplift the spirits and pay homage and show love because, like Nipsey would say, the marathon continues."

As does the mourning.

Celebs hitting the red carpet have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to the fallen legend.

"I didn't believe it at first," Diplo told Seacrest earlier. "I still don't believe it. It's devastating, it's sad."

"To be here at Staples right now and to look up and you see his jersey up there," he added, "you just feel the energy because we're doing the Grammys right here, but 82 games a year they're playing in the stadium and in this arena and Kobe brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years. This is his backyard. This is his home."

Our thoughts remain with Bryant's family, the families of all those aboard the helicopter, and the fans mourning everywhere.

 

 

