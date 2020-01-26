H.E.R. Wants to Channel the "Same Energy" and "Drive" as Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammys

The world is mourning the loss of a legend.

Just hours after the tragic and sudden death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13 year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, celebrities were honoring the 41-year-old at the 2020 Grammys at the Staples Center, the same arena Bryant called home for 20 years as a Los Angeles Laker.

For H.E.R., it was impossible not to talk about what "a legend" Bryant was and the way he inspired her work ethic and drive.

"Oh my gosh, I mean, honestly Kobe inspires me and gives me motivation because of his drive and how hard he worked and I kind of want to channel that same energy," the 22-year-old R&B star told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. "Like, everybody knows Kobe and how hard he worked and I just really look up to that. He's a legend."