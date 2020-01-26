Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammys is ready to rock!

Music's biggest night attracts—yep, you guessed it—music's biggest stars, and tonight is no different. With 15 different acts set to perform, 84 categories to announce and at least one of Rihanna's bedazzled flasks expected to make a covert appearance, this year's Grammy Awards is about to really pop off.

As the ceremony kicks off, we're bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and beyond—all in real time. Keep scrolling for all the behind-the-scenes action the cameras can't quite catch.

Red Carpet

3:00 p.m. PST: Lizzo is spotted recreating her viral "bye, bitch" video on a golf cart backstage. See the moment for yourself in the video below!

3:33 p.m. PST: Ben Platt gets a last-minute makeup touchup before stepping out onto the red carpet.

3:36 p.m. PST: Chris Brown and his little girl Royalty arrive outside the Staples Center holding hands.

3:58 p.m. PST: Shawn Mendes and his entourage are escorted to the red carpet—notably without girlfriend Camila Cabello.