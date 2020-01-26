Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend Sean Larkin Take Their Love to the 2020 Grammys

Lana Del Rey's Grammys experience wouldn't be complete without her leading man.

The "F--k It I Love You" singer brought Sean Larkin as her date tonight's Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for both Album and Song of the Year. It's a perfectly fitting debut for the couple, who were first romantically linked last fall.

The Live P.D. star let Lana have her moment on the red carpet in a gorgeous metallic silver embellished gown. The two were all smiles as they held hands while they walked down the red carpet this Sunday, Jan. 26. The "Don't Call Me Angel" singer was giving us major Old Hollywood glam vibes with her hair in an extravagant chignon updo.

She accessorized her classic look with matching silver heels and for her makeup, Lana was rocking her signature bold cat-eye eyeliner.

Lana and Sean, otherwise known as "Sticks" to avid viewers of the A&E reality series, took their relationship to the next level only recently after the 34-year-old performer shared a romantic snapshot of the two on Instagram. More recently, Sean and Lana's dad posed together for a photo shared online, which she captioned, "My New Year's resolution - to keep what I got."