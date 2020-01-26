BTS Teases "Better and Harder" New Album at the 2020 Grammys

BTS has arrived at the 2020 Grammys and they're spilling all the deets on what fans can expect from their new album.

All seven members of the mega-popular South Korean boy band stepped out on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday at the Los Angeles Staples Center looking dapper.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope were working the red carpet looking chic AF. Speaking with E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, BTS members gave us the low-down on what fans can expect from their Grammy performance tonight as well as what we can expect from their new album.

Despite being snubbed from a Grammy nomination this year, BTS is still taking the stage later tonight for a special performance.

When asked how they found out they were performing tonight, one of the lead members, RM, said they found out "about two or three weeks ago." Citing that they didn't think they would be invited to perform since they weren't nominated, they were still stoked to get up on stage tonight.

Speaking on the vibe of the new album, RM tells E! News: "It's going to be whatever you're expecting it is but it's going to be better and harder."