Billy Ray Cyrus Thanks "Visionary" Lil Nas X for His First-Ever Grammy Awards Win!

Billy Ray Cyrus just won his first Grammy Award after decades of being in the music business!



The country legend opened up to E!'s Ryan Seacrest Sunday on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet after it was announced his and Lil Nas X's record-setting hit "Old Town Road" took home the award for Best Music Video.



"It took all the pressure off," Cyrus said of the win, adding, "Especially for a guy that never won a Grammy."



"Is that true?" Seacrest asked Miley Cyrus' dad.



"Yes, this is my first Grammy," Cyrus admitted. "I have to thank this young man right here, you know, for being a visionary and looking at music as there are no walls."