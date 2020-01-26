Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Grammys

It's showtime!

Tonight marks music's biggest night, the 2020 Grammys. That means all your favorite A-listers are flocking to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the best recordings, compositions and artists the past year had to offer.

Thus, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far, we've seen Alicia Key's pre-awards show meditation session and Ryan Seacrest's intense workout before hitting the red carpet. Not to mention, Lizzo has teased her Versace look on her Instagram story.

And don't get us started on Lilly Singh's "Baby Shark" jam sesh!

Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online.

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!