breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Grammys

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:17 PM

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

It's showtime!

Tonight marks music's biggest night, the 2020 Grammys. That means all your favorite A-listers are flocking to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the best recordings, compositions and artists the past year had to offer.

Thus, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far, we've seen Alicia Key's pre-awards show meditation session and Ryan Seacrest's intense workout before hitting the red carpet. Not to mention, Lizzo has teased her Versace look on her Instagram story.

And don't get us started on Lilly Singh's "Baby Shark" jam sesh!

Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online.

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 Grammys:

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Rosalía

The Spanish singer-songwriter takes in some steam while in her SUV.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile

"Rolling into the #GRAMMYs like..."

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Tove Lo

The Best Music Video nominee looks gleeful while inside the Staples Center.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Liza Koshy

The YouTuber reveals she broke a nail before hitting the Grammys red carpet.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Lilly Singh

The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host jams out to "Baby Shark" while getting finishing touches.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Tanya Rad

The radio and TV personality hits the Grammys red carpet.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Lizzo

The "Good as Hell" artist teases her Versace look for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Lil Nas X

The "Old Town Road" chart topper gives fans a sneak peek of the Grammys stage.

Grammys, Twitter

Twitter

Luis Fonsi

The "Despacito" artist takes a snap at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

DaBaby

DaBaby says, "God is Great" ahead of music's biggest night!

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Maggie Rogers

The Best New Artist nominee kicks off Grammys day with a selfie.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Alicia Keys

The Grammys host takes a moment to meditate before the awards show.

Grammys, Instagram

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest

"Warming up before the #Grammys carpet! No days off/no excuses.... especially for the exercise on the board."

Do you have a favorite social media snap from the evening? Be sure to let us know!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!

