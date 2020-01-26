breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Look Back at His Family Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 2:52 PM

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

The NBA legend was one of nine people in the aircraft. The helicopter went down in a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. at around 10:00 a.m. that day. His daughter, Gianna "GiGi" Maria-Onore Bryant, was killed, as well. She was 13 years old

The Los Angeles Lakers star was married to his wife, Vanessa Bryant. In addition to being a father to Gigi, he was the proud parent to Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months). 

"I love having my girls," Bryant said during an interview with Extra three years ago.

Several celebrities and athletes paid tribute to Bryant on social media. Shaquille O'Neal was one of the stars to honor Bryant.

"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my [niece] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant," O'Neal tweeted along with a series of photos on Sunday. "I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

Photos

Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

To look back the Bryant's family photos, see the gallery below.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, Family

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Family Fun

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Kobe Bryant, Family

AP/Shutterstock

Fond Memories

Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"Daddy's Little Princesses"

During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses."

Kobe Bryant, Family

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

An Unforgettable Moment

Bryant was all smiles as he posted with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A Dad and His Daughters

Kobe attended the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Joe Russo/Shutterstock

A Loving Family

Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Kobe Bryant, Family

David Livingston/Getty Images

A Proud Father

Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.

 

Kobe Bryant, Family

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

A Day at Disney

Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.

Kobe Bryant, Family

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock

A Winning Team

The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.

