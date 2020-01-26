Lizzo is Lookin' Good as Hell on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

We won't stop talking about Lizzo's 2020 Grammys red carpet look for days!

The "Good as Hell" singer stepped out on the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Los Angeles Staples Center ready to turn heads and leave people speechless. Wearing a strapless white gown, with a subtle thigh slit, the "Jerome" singer's look was fit for a goddess.

It's no surprise the 31-year-old knows how to work the red carpet. Giving us major Old Hollywood glam vibes, the artist accessorized her Atelier Versace look with a simple yet gorgeous diamond necklace and a white fur shawl.

And later tonight, we'll see her work the Grammys stage when she gets up there to give us an amazing performance. Not only that, but the "Truth Hurts" singer is also leading the pack with a whopping eight nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.