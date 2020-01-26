breaking! Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Wins Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 2:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lil Nas X is already a Grammy winner and the big show hasn't even started yet!

The rapper and Billy Ray Cyrus' ubiquitous hit "Old Town Road" won the Best Music Video category at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the recording Academy announced Sunday.

The 20-year old beat out fellow nominees The Chemical Brothers' "We've Got to Try This," Gary Clark Jr.'s "This Land," FKA twigs' "Cellophane" and Tove Lo's "Glad He's Gone."

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to celebrate, writing, "THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!"

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

"Old Town Road" has over 425 million views on YouTube to date.

The genre-defying hit made records in 2019 after successfully maintaining the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 impressive weeks—the most in the chart's 60-plus year history.

Lil Nas X and Cyrus will take the stage later tonight at the Grammys to perform an all-star rendition of "Old Town Road" with Diplo, Mason Ramsey and others.

The newcomer is also up for a bevy of other Grammy Awards tonight including Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Music Videos , Billy Ray Cyrus
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.