breaking! Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Attention any and all music lovers: Tonight is your night!

After a whole lot of excitement and anticipation, the 2020 Grammys are finally here and your favorite singers, songwriters and performers are coming together to celebrate the very best in music. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the live telecast is bound to feature more than a few unforgettable performances.

For starters, the list of expected performers include Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. As for who is attending, the guest list just keeps growing with A-list stars like Ariana Grande, John Legend and countless others having a prime seat.

While the musical acts are great, many pop culture fans are also looking forward to finding out who will win big. Lizzo dominates the leader board with eight nominations followed by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish with six.

But before your favorite singers take to the stage inside the Staples Center and the trophies are handed out, we have to talk about the fashion.

Photos

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

From the gorgeous dresses and sparkling jewelry to head-turning accessories and fabulous shoes, we have you covered in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night above.

Sit back and enjoy the wild looks on music's biggest night.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.