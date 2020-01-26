Los Angeles Lakers Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers family is mourning the loss of a legend.
On Sunday, Jan. 26 Kobe Bryantdied in a helicopter accident at the age of 41. According to multiple reports, he was just one of five people who were riding in the helicopter when it crashed in the city of Calabasas, Calif. It is believed there are no other survivors. The crash is currently under investigation.
It's been mere hours since the accident occurred, but friends, family and fans are already mourning the death of the basketball star. In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the Lakers shared, "
Many stars from the NBA have taken to social media to share their condolences with Kobe's family during this difficult time. Dwyane Wadesimply said on Twitter, "Noooo God please No!"
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
But it's not just athletes from the NBA who are reacting. Celebrities from all sports are expressing their profound sadness over the loss of this great athlete. Meg Rapinoe, Wayne Gretzy and Tom Brady are just a few of the many stars who are sending love to the Bryant family.
It's been just over two years since Kobe retired from basketball. He last played for the Lakers in April 2016, where he scored 60 points, ultimately achieving the team's win.
Our thoughts go out to the Bryant family.