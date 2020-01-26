Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, E! News has confirmed. He was 41. He was 41.

The NBA legend, who retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of five people who died in the accident, which is under investigation.

It is unclear where the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was headed or who piloted it. The aircraft crashed amid foggy conditions into a hillside near an intersection in area north of Malibu State Park. A small brush fire erupted and firefighters quickly extinguished it while other emergency workers searched the wreckage for survivors.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and their four daughters—Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and baby Capri.

During his NBA days, the athlete often commuted via private helicopter from his home in the Newport Beach area to Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe, who was born in Philadelphia, entered the NBA straight out of high school won five NBA titles with the Lakers before his retirement. In 2018, he won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.

