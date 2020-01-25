Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Latest Pics Prove Why They're Couple Goals

Two words: Relationship goals!

Beyoncé may have arrived fashionably late to Roc Nation's The Brunch celebration in Los Angeles, but it was oh-so worth it. The "Spirit" singer joined her husband, Jay-Z, at the annual event wearing a body-hugging blue mini dress by Francesco Murano.

From the design's plunging neckline to the dramatic shoulder sleeves to the draped fabric, Queen Bey was serving bawdy and face. And she knew it, too. 

The music producer also dressed to impress, as he donned a dapper lavender suit that he paired with a crisp white button-down and black loafers.

It didn't take long for the celebrity power couple to show off their stylish 'fits and pose for pictures at the star-studded ceremony. In one of the images, the dynamic duo couldn't keep their hands off of each other, as they smized for the camera.

Another snapshot showed them getting playful with cheeky smirks on their faces.

To see their fiery photoshoot at the fanciful affair, scroll through our gallery below! Plus, take a look at what other power players attended, like Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Usher and more.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Serving bawdy and face. The power couple proves they're couple goals in this fiery pic.

Rihanna, T.I., 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna & T.I.

The megastars reunite at the Roc Nation brunch in similar outfits.

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kelly Rowland & La La Anthony

The former Destiny's Child member snaps a photo with La La Anthony. The two dazzle in bright and bold ensembles.

Jay-Z, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jay-Z

The music icon is all smiles as he sips on champagne at his annual event.

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean

The dynamic duo looks oh-so-chic in their power suits.

Winnie Harlow, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Winnie Harlow

The model lights up the brunch with her sunny yellow outfit.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Getting fun and flirty. The longtime pair show off their playful side as they pose for the cameras.

Tinashe, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tinashe

LBD! Tinashe proves you can't go wrong with a simple (but striking) black dress.

Sean Combs, Diddy, Kevin Hart, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Kevin Hart

The two actors share a sweet moment together. "The question of the day is, 'How do you want your book to end?' I'm around a bunch of men that are doing amazing things in life. Basically, you're writing a chapter...," Hart said. "It's your job to complete that book to the best of your abilities. My question of the day is, Are you focused on the ending of your book?... and how great you will make it."

Usher, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Usher

The singer looks sharp and dapper at the star-studded ceremony.

Nicole Williams-English, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Nicole Williams-English

The WAGS star shines bright in a majestic purple cocktail dress, that features a plunging neckline and over-the-top sleeves.

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Couple goals! The longtime pair show up and show out at the star-studded affair.

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna & DJ Khaled

The Fenty Beauty founder shines bright at the fanciful affair with a glitzy gold dress. She poses with DJ Khaled.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas & Nick Jonas

Three's a party! The Jonas Brothers show up in style to the annual event.

Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Machine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy

Yin and yang! The dynamic duo take a photo together in chic suits.

Lil Rel Howery, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lil Rel Howery

The 40-year-old actor and comedian dons a sleek suit for the special occasion.

Sean Combs, Diddy, Jay-Z, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Jay-Z

Pop, fizz, clink! "THE GAME HAS BEEN ELEVATED," Diddy shared on Instagram.

Sean Combs, Diddy, DJ Khaled, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sean "Diddy" Combs & DJ Khaled

Strike a pose! The two music legends get together for a picture.

Lana Del Rey, Ne-Yo, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lana Del Rey & Ne-Yo

The "Video Games" songstress takes a photo with Ne-Yo at the star-studded event.

Jameela Jamil, Kelly Rowland, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jameela Jamil & Kelly Rowland

Photographers capture this sweet moment between Rowland and Jamil chatting at the party.

Dave Chappelle, T.I., 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Dave Chappelle & T.I.

All smiles! The legendary comedian snaps a pic with the rapper.

Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Dua Lipa & Hailee Steinfeld

The two pop stars dazzle at the star-studded event with their refreshing ensembles.

