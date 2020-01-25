How Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's On-Screen Romance Impacted Their Real-Life Relationships

Our favorite on-screen couple is back!

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are gearing up for the premiere of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix, Feb. 12.

Speaking exclusively with E! News, Lana, Noah and the newest addition to the cast Jordan Fisher, gave us all the details on what there is to expect from the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Taking place a year after pretending to be boyfriend and girlfriend to make Noah's Peter Kavinsky character's ex jealous, Lana's Lara character will be treading uncharted territory as she navigates her first real relationship and learns to deal with the reality of dating the most popular guy in school.

But if that wasn't hard to navigate already, Lana's character is about to have her relationship put to the test when John Ambrose McClaren (played by Jordan) comes into the picture.

And of course, there's no denying or forgetting the on-screen chemistry between Lana and Noah that we couldn't help but wonder how their on-screen romance has impacted or influenced their real-life relationships—or vice versa.