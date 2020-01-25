Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look So in Love at Her Manager's Birthday Party

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 9:54 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, PDA

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Could these two look any more in love?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked head over heels for each other as they celebrated Benny Medina's birthday—the singer's manager—at Papi Steak in Miami, Florida on Friday night. 

The "If You Had My Love" singer arrived at the dinner party in all-white, looking like a bronzed beauty per usual. She stepped out in a white leather jacket over a white matching dress that hugged her curves and accentuated her figure. 

The 50-year-old singer accessorized her look with matching strappy heels and a matching white handbag. 

Throughout the dinner party for Medina's 62nd birthday, the two were pictured looking lovingly into each other's eyes and snuggling together. In one picture, the 44-year-old baseball legend, also known as A-Rod, planted a sweet kiss on his fiancé's cheeks. 

This latest show of PDA comes just a week before the iconic performer is set to take the stage during the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. 

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer will be performing alongside Shakira in Miami, Florida. 

In December of last year, J.Lo said in an interview that landing this Super Bowl performance was "like winning the Oscar."

She added, "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."

