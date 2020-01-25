Johnny Depp, Kesha, Jessie J and More Honor Aerosmith at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Johnny Depp, Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper

Getty Images

Sweet emotions ran high as Johnny Depp and other musicians rocked out onstage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to legendary rock group Aerosmith at an annual pre-Grammys event.

The actor and guitarist joined his Hollywood Vampires band mates, shock rocker Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform "Train Kept a Rollin' with the guests of honor themselves, led by frontman Steven Tyler.

The annual event is produced by the charity arm of The Recording Academy, the group that distributes the Grammy Awards, and is typically held days before the Grammys.

Aerosmith also performed their hit "Dream On" With H.E.R., as well as "Sweet Emotion."

John Legend sang "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," the Jonas Brothers performed "Crazy," Jessie J performed "I'll Be Home Tonight," LeAnn Rimes sang "Livin' on the Edge," and Kesha performed "Janie's Got a Gun," accompanied by a string orchestra.

Kesha has performed onstage with the Hollywood Vampires before, as well as with just Cooper.

Other performers included Foo Fighters, Cheap Trick, Gavin DeGraw, Sammy Hagar, guitarist Orianthi, Melissa Etheridge and Luis Fonsi.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper

Getty Images

Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp performs with his band mates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry—better known as Aerosmith's lead guitarist.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J, 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Jessie J

The couple makes their red carpet debut.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Kesha

Getty Images

Kesha

The singer arrives at the event.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith,

Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

The singer performs onstage.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian

Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

The married couple appears on the carpet.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton

Getty Images

Aerosmith

Presenting the guests of honor: Joe Perry, frontman Steven Tyler, Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Jessie J.

Getty Images

Jessie J

The singer performs onstage.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Jonas Brothers

Getty Images

Jonas Brothers

The group performs Aerosmith's hit song "Crazy."

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Dave Grohl

Getty Images

Dave Grohl

The rocker performs with his band Foo Fighters.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Kesha

Getty Images

Kesha

The singer performs onstage.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, John Legend

Getty Images

John Legend

The singer performs "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Luis Fonsi

Getty Images

Luis Fonsi

The singer performs onstage.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Calico Cooper, Alice Cooper

Getty Images

Alice Cooper and Calico Cooper

The shock rocker appears with his daughter.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Melissa Etheridge

Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge

The musician rocks out onstage.

While Aerosmith rockers Tyler, Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer accepted their 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award together onstage, the latter musician left before their musical performance, USA Today reported. A recent court order stated that Kramer, a drummer and founding member, was barred from playing with the group at the gala and at the upcoming 2020 Grammys, as he had sued the band over breach of contract for shutting him out following an injury.

The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

