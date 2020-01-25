Johnny Depp, Kesha, Jessie J and More Honor Aerosmith at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Sweet emotions ran high as Johnny Depp and other musicians rocked out onstage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to legendary rock group Aerosmith at an annual pre-Grammys event.

The actor and guitarist joined his Hollywood Vampires band mates, shock rocker Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform "Train Kept a Rollin' with the guests of honor themselves, led by frontman Steven Tyler.

The annual event is produced by the charity arm of The Recording Academy, the group that distributes the Grammy Awards, and is typically held days before the Grammys.

Aerosmith also performed their hit "Dream On" With H.E.R., as well as "Sweet Emotion."

John Legend sang "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," the Jonas Brothers performed "Crazy," Jessie J performed "I'll Be Home Tonight," LeAnn Rimes sang "Livin' on the Edge," and Kesha performed "Janie's Got a Gun," accompanied by a string orchestra.

Kesha has performed onstage with the Hollywood Vampires before, as well as with just Cooper.