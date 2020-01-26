2020 Grammy Award Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 7:00 AM
The 2020 Grammys are shaping up to be one of the most competitive awards shows of the season.
But there's no surprise there. The music industry continues to churn out hit after hit, making it increasingly difficult for the Recording Academy to choose just one person for the various categories. Choosing between Rosalia, Billie Eilish, Lizzoand so many new artists is no easy decision, but thankfully it appears that win or lose these stars are guaranteed to give fans their all.
On Sunday night each of the musicians will be hitting the stage to show off their musical talents, along with other nominees like Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande and more. It will be over three hours of nonstop performances and that's not even including the red carpet coverage.
With that in mind, it's time to prepare for the big night ahead and familiarize one's self with the literal dozens of stars who are vying for the gramophone trophy.
To see the complete list of winners and nominees from the 2020 Grammys, check out the gallery below!
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Spirit," Beyoncé
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Alejandro Pedrosa; Getty Images/E! Illustration
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Getty Images/E! Illustration
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
Danny Clinch; Alysse Gafkjen; Joe Pugliese; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"Some Of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Joe Pugliese; John Shearer; Danny Clinch; Getty Images/E! Illustration
Desperate Man, Erich Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin, Tanya Tucker
Alysse Gafkjen; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
"The Daughters," Little Big Town
"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
David McClister; Alysse Gafkjen; Danny Clinch; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"All Your'n," Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Bring Me My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Shutterstock; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Shutterstock; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Middle Child," J. Cole
"Suge," DaBaby
"Down Bad," Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout," Offset feat. Cardi B
Jake Miosge; Keith Anthony; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Could've Been," Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
"Look at Me Now," Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
"No Guidance," Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
"Roll Some Mo," David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
"Say So," PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye
"Come Home," Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000
"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Getty Images; Neil Krug/E! Illustration
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Pretty Waste," Bones UK
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
"History Repeats," Brittany Howard
"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse
"Too Bad," Rival Sons
Getty Images/E! Illustration
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe) Edition, Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
"Linked," Bonobo
"Got To Keep On," The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart," Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater," RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour," Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Best Americana Album
Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy," Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
"Girl In The Movies," Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"Spirit," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
"Suspiriumm," Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Metal Performance
"Astrolus—The Great Octopus," Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi
"Humanicide," Death Angel
"Bow Down," I Previal
"Unleashed," Killswitch Engage
"7 Empest," Tool
Best Rock Song
"Fear Incolum," Tool, songwriters (Tool)
"Give Yourself a Try," George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
"Harmony Hall," Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
"History Repeats," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Time Today," BJ The Chicago Kid
"Steady Love," India.Arie
"Jerome," Lizzo
"Real Games," Lucky Daye
"Built for Love," PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson.Paak
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini," Lil Nas X
"Ballin," Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Elsewhere," Melissa Aldana, soloist
"Sozinho,"Randy Brecker, soloist
"Tomorrow Is the Question," Julian Lage, soloist
"The Windup," Branford Marsalis, soloist
"Sightseeing," Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride's New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
"Talkin' 'Bout Jesus," Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
"See the Light," Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
"Speak the Name," Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
"This Is a Movie (Live)," Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
"God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
"God's Not Done With You (Single Version)," Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story," Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY
Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, Producer
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Caminando, Joss Favela
Percepción, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance
"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles
"Father Mountain," Calexico And Iron & Wine
"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
"Call My Name," I'm With Her
"Faraway Look," Yola
Best American Roots Song
"Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
"Call My Name," Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)
"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
"Faraway Look," Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears and Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting On Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land, Gary Clarke Jr.
Venom and Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody to Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalawai'anui, Amy Hānaiali'i
When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Best Reggae Album
Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
Best Music Video
"We've Got to Try This," The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, video producers
"Cellophane," FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
"Old Town Road (Official Movie)" Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer
Best Music Film
Homecoming, Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
Remember My Name, David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
Birth of the Cool, (Miles Davis), Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
Shangri-La, (Various Artists), Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
Anima, Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
Best World Music Album
Gece, Altin Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanim D'ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Best Children's Album
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High! Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patrica, Trevor Noah
Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs, (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (Various Artists)
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri, composer
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Instrumental Composition
"Begin Again," Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
"Crucible for Crisis," Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
"Love, a Beautiful Force," Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams, composer (John Williams)
"Walkin Funny," Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Blue Skies," Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
"Hedwig's Theme," John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
"La Novena," Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
"Love, a Beautiful Force," Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Moon River," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"All Night Long," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
"Jolene," Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
"Marry Me a Little," Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
"Over the Rainbow," Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)," Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Best Recording Package
Anonimas & Resilentes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
i,i , Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Anima, Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
Gold in Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
Stax '68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
The Girl From Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient Environmental and New Age Music 1980 -1990, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Peter Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
"I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
"Mother's Daughter" (Wuki Remix), Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
"The One" (High Constant Remix), Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
"Swim" (Ford Remix), Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
"Work It" (Soulwax Remix), David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances: Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
The Savior, Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Aequa, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance
"Bruckner: Symphony No. 9," Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg," Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
"Norman: Sustain," Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Transatlantic,"Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
"Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21," Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Best Opera Recording
"Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence," George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
"Berg: Wozzeck," Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
"Charpenter: Les Arts Florissant; Les Plaisirs de Versailles," Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
"Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox," Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)
"Wagner: Lohengrin," Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
Best Choral Performance
"Boyle Voyages," Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
"Duruflé: Complete Choral Works," Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
"The Hope of Loving," Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
"Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom," Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
"Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky," Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"Cerrone The Pieces That Fall to Earth," Marc Shaiman, composer
"Freedom & Faith," PUBLIQuartet
"Perpetulum," Third Coast Percussion
"Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio," Hermitage Piano Trio
"Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"The Berlin Recital," Yuja Wang
"Higdon: Harp Concerto," Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite," Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
"The Orchestral Organ," Jan Kraybill
"Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin," Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
The Edge of Silence—Works for Voice by György Kurtág, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L'Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24 Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d'hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra," Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra
"Higdon: Harp Concerto," Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
"Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major," Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra
"Norman: Sustain," Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
"Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet
"Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth," Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic
