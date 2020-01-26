2020 Grammy Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Grammys are shaping up to be one of the most competitive awards shows of the season.

But there's no surprise there. The music industry continues to churn out hit after hit, making it increasingly difficult for the Recording Academy to choose just one person for the various categories. Choosing between Rosalia, Billie Eilish, Lizzoand so many new artists is no easy decision, but thankfully it appears that win or lose these stars are guaranteed to give fans their all.

On Sunday night each of the musicians will be hitting the stage to show off their musical talents, along with other nominees like Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande and more. It will be over three hours of nonstop performances and that's not even including the red carpet coverage.

With that in mind, it's time to prepare for the big night ahead and familiarize one's self with the literal dozens of stars who are vying for the gramophone trophy.