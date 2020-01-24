Taylor Swift Will Not Attend 2020 Grammys Despite 3 Nominations

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 7:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Miss Americana premiere

George Pimentel/Getty Images

You're going to need to calm down when you hear this news about Taylor Swift.

E! News can confirm Taylor will not be at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old was set to make a surprise performance at the awards show, but that clearly won't be happening.

The Lover singer is just one of the numerous artists who were nominated for an award at Sunday's show. She is up for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Album, all categories that face some tough competition. 

All in all, the 2020 Grammys are set to be one of the most talked about shows in the Recording Academy's history. In recent days, it's been plagued with reports of discrimination, namely from CEO Deborah Dugan. Her attorneys allege the Recording Academy used "tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein."

Watch

Taylor Swift Addresses Old Wounds With Kanye West

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy is conducting its own investigation into Dugan, who is the subject of a "formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member."

That being said, dozens of stars will be heading to the Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform, present or win big. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Aerosmith and Run DMC, Tyler, the Creator, Rosalía, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R. and Bonnie Raitt are all announced as performers, so there will be no shortage of entertainment, even in T. Swift's absence.  

To learn all the details about Sunday night's show, check out our Grammys guide here

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2020 Grammys , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.