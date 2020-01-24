This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Expecting Their First Child Together

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 4:34 PM

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard are going to be parents!

On Friday, the actor shared the amazing news he and his wife are expecting their very first child in a funny post to Instagram. "WE'RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal," he captioned the sonogram. As followers swiped right, they found various photos of phallic items, for lack of better words.

His post surely had some people in stitches, but his wife took a more emotional approach to the special announcement. "It's TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!!" she shared on her personal account. 

She added they're already in the process of decorating their little one's nursery and picking out the names. But at the top of her to-do list is always a nap. She joked, "naps are my go-to self care bc I'm just so [zzz's emoji.]"

As tired as the mommy-to-be is, no feeling can outweigh the pure joy she feels. "So much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment...life is good!" the actress shared. 

Their son will join a large family comprised of both blood relatives and the numerous stars from This Is Us. There's no doubt he will also be adored by the This Is Us cast, who are already sharing their congratulations. Susan Kelechi Watsoncommented with a bunch of heart emojis on the announcement, while Eris Baker said, "Congratulations!!!! This is sooooo exciting!!"

Congratulations, Chris and Rachel!

